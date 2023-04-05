Making a splash: Nerja prepares to dive into ‘Reef Park’ discovery project

By Betty Henderson • 05 April 2023 • 12:00

Authorities in Nerja check out plans to bring the world of underwater life closer to residents and visitors in the town. Photo credit: Ayuntamiento de Nerja

NERJA is diving into the world of eco-tourism with an exciting project, a brand new ‘Reef Park’. This artificial marine wonderland is set to display the world underwater in all its glory, as well as offering thrilling activities for tourists seeking sustainable experiences.

The project, spearheaded by Tecnoambiente Andalucía in collaboration with Equilibrio Marino, promises a massive discovery park that spans 3,000 metres squared and features six unique areas inspired by Mediterranean marine cultures.

Announcing the project on Monday, April 3, planners explained that the park will also have an exclusive marine location, just off the coast of the stunning El Playazo beach at a depth of 15 to 20 metres.

The local council also described the project as a game-changer for the town’s economy, saying it is guaranteed to draw in eco-conscious travellers from around the world and establish Nerja as a leader in sustainable tourism. Not to mention, it’ll complement the already impressive range of attractions in the area, while offering a unique experience.

Local Councillor for the Environment, Javier Rodríguez added, “Nerja will make waves in the world of sustainable travel”.