Man in Tennessee eating McDonald´s food only loses weight and drops cholesterol

By Sarah Newton-John • 05 April 2023 • 23:02

McDonald´s food. Credit:Eliz A/Shutterstock.com

Kevin Maginnis in Tennessee has been eating nothing but fast-food from McDonald´s since February and claims to have lost 34 pounds and lowered his cholesterol.

The man, 57, from Nashville is on a weight-loss journey of 100 days and is nearing the halfway stage of the experiment that he is chronicling on TikTok, according to The Daily Mail.

The rules he set for himself include only being allowed to eat half of what he orders, but with free reign to eat whatever he wants, including dessert. He also adheres to eating just three meals a day without snacking and drinking water instead of soft drinks

A business coach, Maginnis who uses the handle @bigmaccoaching, has gone from 238 pounds to 204 pounds in just over six weeks, He has 56 days to go in his diet plan. His success has even inspired his wife, Melody, to try his McDonald’s diet too.

His goal is to lose 50 pounds by the time the 100 days are up, but he refuses to call the challenge a ‘diet.’

Medical professionals have voiced concerns that eating nothing but McDonald’s would be damaging to his health, but he said he has significantly lowered his cholesterol thanks to his weight loss.

‘There’s a lot of people that were worried that my cholesterol would go up. Eating cholesterol isn’t the problem,’ he insisted in a recent TikTok video.

Maginnis said that by dealing with his obesity and eating smaller amounts, his ‘cholesterol is going down.’

However, he is aware that the food he is eating isn’t actually healthy, but his aim is to lose weight before changing his diet for the better.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.