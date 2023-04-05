Marbella Fitness Fest: Flexing in aid of furry friends

By Betty Henderson • 05 April 2023 • 17:00

Last year’s edition of the event featured a whole host of fitness experts offering live classes and equipment demonstrations which is set to return in this year’s Marbella Fitness Festival. Photo credit: Fitness Festival Marbella 2022 (via Facebook)

MARBELLA is preparing to get its sweat on for the second edition of Marbella Fitness Festival. The popular event is returning on Sunday, April 29 at the city’s Puente Romano. The event boasts an extravaganza of healthy activities that will leave all participants feeling fantastic.

The festival, which was a huge success last January, is back again, and this year’s event promises to be even better. This year, the festival is taking things to the next level, bringing together a mix of fitness influencers, gyms, sports clubs, and wellness companies for an epic weekend of healthy activities that will blow sports lovers’ minds.

The festival will also feature a wide range of health and wellness activities that are designed to treat the mind, body, and soul.

The event will take place in Puente Romano in the Salón de Andalucía, with the action getting underway from 10:30am and lasting until 5pm.

The festival is also doing its part to give back to the community by raising funds for the Triple A Marbella animal shelter. So not only will guests be getting fit and fabulous, but they’ll also be helping furry friends in need.