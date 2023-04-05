Monologue Magic: Marbella International Theatre Club to perform Alan Bennett works

By Betty Henderson • 05 April 2023 • 16:00

A skilled group of international performers will bring Alan Bennett’s masterpieces to life for an audience in Marbella. Photo credit: International Theatre Studio Marbella (via Facebook)

THE International Theatre Club of Marbella is set to bring back the sensational works of Alan Bennett, with two nights dedicated to Bennett’s award-winning series of solo pieces that first aired in 1988. The club is set to take the stage by storm with the performance directed by the brilliant Fiona Poole.

The audience will be taken on a rollercoaster ride of emotions as they watch ordinary people deal with extraordinary circumstances through the power of Alan Bennett’s words. The monologues will be performed by three of the club’s most talented actors, Beverley Stonehewer, Bobbye Aaron, and Hannah Murray.

The event is set to take place on two consecutive nights, Wednesday, April 19 and Thursday, April 20 at the Atalaya Golf and Country Club. The doors will open at 6:30pm, giving guests time to settle into their seats and find a refreshment before the show begins at 7pm sharp.

The tickets for the event are available online now: https://internationaltheatrestudio.org/events/play-readings.html . Tickets include a freshly made pizza supper, right out of the pizza oven! Tickets cost 14€ for members and 16€ for non-members. Drinks are not included in the ticket.