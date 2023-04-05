NatWest’s long drawn-out privatisation plans have been extended by two years

By Linda Hall • 05 April 2023 • 12:36

NATWEST: Due to be fully privatised by 2026 Photo credit: Flickr/Emily Alexander

THE UK government has given itself more time to gradually sell off its holding in NatWest.

The rescue of the former Royal Bank of Scotland Group cost the taxpayer approximately £46 billion (€53.4 billion) when the government acquired an 80 per cent stake in 2008.

UK Government Investments (UKGI), which manages the holding on behalf of the Treasury, revealed that the scheme to reduce its NatWest Group holding, announced in mid-2021 and originally due to be completed by mid-August 2023, would continue until 2025. The government’s stake fell from 54.7 per cent to 41.5 per cent between 2021 and 2023.

Doubts have been raised as to whether the UK government will be able meet its self-imposed 2026 deadline to fully privatise the bank, approximately 18 years after coming to its rescue during the financial crisis.

The government gave no reason for the extension to its trading plan but the decision was made in what has been a turbulent period for large banks, including NatWest, all of which were affected by the collapse of the Silicon Valley Bank in March, followed by the forced rescue of Credit Suisse by its Swiss rival, UBS.

“The recent banking sector turmoil has sent shares in NatWest down by more than 10 per cent over the past month,” Victoria Scholar, head of investment at Interactive Investor, pointed out to the Guardian.

“This complicates the picture for the government which is trying to offload its stake at a time when investors are feeling nervous towards the sector,” she said.

