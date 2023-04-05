By Imran Khan • 05 April 2023 • 12:30

Pilot rushes to make emergency landing after finding DEADLY 4-foot-long snake inside cockpit Image: Willem Van Zyl Shutterstock.com

Four passengers were on board the plane when its pilot spotted a deadly Cape cobra, as he rushed to make an emergency landing

A pilot in South Africa made a shocking discovery inside his plane after he found a 4-foot-long cobra below his seat.

According to Newsweek, Rudolf Erasmus was forced to make an emergency landing after he spotted the deadly snake while flying with four passengers.

“This was definitely a first and not something you get trained to handle”, said Erasmus, adding, “We were cruising at 11,000 feet in the air when I felt something cold against my hip”.

Erasmus was flying his passengers from Worcester in the Western Cape to the old Nelspruit Airfield near Mbombela in northeastern South Africa.

The plane was en route to the Wonderboom National Airport near Johannesburg when the incident happened after they stopped to refuel at the Bram Fischer International Airport in Bloemfontein.

“As I turned to my left and looked down, I saw the cobra putting its head back underneath my seat”, said Erasmus.

He then informed the passengers that an “unwelcome passenger” was inside the aircraft, and decided to make an emergency landing.

After a tense few minutes, the plane successfully landed, and Erasmus asked all the passengers to deboard, before climbing on the wing of the plane to check inside.

“It was curled up under my seat. It was quite a big fellow”, he said.

A local snake catcher was then called to the scene, but it had already escaped by then.

