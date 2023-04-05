By Imran Khan • 05 April 2023 • 8:43

Rupert Murdoch 'calls off engagement' just two weeks after saying 'It better be my last' at 92 Image: Featureflash-Photo-Agency Shutterstock.com

Media mogul Rupert Murdoch has reportedly called off his engagement to former San Francisco police chaplain Ann Lesley Smith

Rupert Murdoch called off his engagement, just two weeks after the couple announced that they were going to marry later this year.

According to the Mirror, the 92-year-old announced that he and Smith had “abruptly” decided to call off the ceremony.

This announcement comes after Murdoch had said that “I was very nervous”, while speaking about his engagement, adding “I dreaded falling in love – but I knew this would be my last. It better be. I’m happy”.

The American businessman had proposed to Smith on St. Patrick´s Day with an Asscher-cut diamond solitaire.

Their wedding which was scheduled for the summer, would have been Murdoch´s fifth marriage.

Mirror also claims that the wedding was called off as “Murdoch had grown alarmed by his bride-to-be’s evangelical views”.

Murdoch had previously been married to Jerry Hall, Wendi Murdoch, Anna Murdoch Mann, and Patricia Booker.

He also has six children including daughter Prudence MacLeod with Patricia Booker, another daughter named Elisabeth, and two sons named Lachlan and James with his second wife Anna Mann, as well as two more daughters named Chloe and Grace with his third wife, Wendi Deng.

___________________________________________________________

