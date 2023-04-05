Shock as several pedestrians killed in Spain after 73-year-old man crashes into them with his car

By Imran Khan • 05 April 2023 • 11:53

Officials in Spain said three pedestrians were killed after a car driven by the man crashed into them in the region of Suesa, Cantabria

A shocking incident has resulted in the death of three pedestrians after they were hit by a vehicle in Spain.

According to official reports cited by Cadena SER, the victims include a 42-year-old woman and her 19-year-old son from Sestao, along with a 68-year-old woman from La Rioja.

Police said that the incident happened after a vehicle ran off the road in the municipality of Ribamontán al Mar in Suesa.

The three victims were staying at the Somo Parque campsite and were killed on a nearby road.

“The car, driven by a 73-year-old man, left the road for unknown reasons and fatally hit the three pedestrians, who were walking along a pedestrian path next to the road”, said a statement by a government delegate of Cantabria.

The statement which was made by Ainoa Quiñones also stated that “Eyewitnesses have explained that the vehicle that caused the accident was travelling at high speed”, adding, “this has yet to be confirmed by the Guardia Civil”.

The delegate, however, also said that the results of alcohol and drug tests are still unknown.

Local reports suggest the victims were walking with their family members when the incident happened.

A statement by the emergency services said that the death of two victims was confirmed on the scene of the accident, whereas the third victim was rushed to the hospital, but died due to critical injuries.

