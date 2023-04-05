Lionel Messi reportedly offered DOUBLE Cristiano Ronaldo's salary by Al Hilal SFC to play in Saudi Arabia Close
Step back in time to the glamour of the roaring ‘20s

By Anna Ellis • 05 April 2023 • 16:38

Step back in time to the glamour of the roaring ‘20s. Image: Andy Dean Photography / Shutterstock.com

Celebrate the Great Gatsby Charity Gala event at Tikitano by Besaya, Estepona, organised by the Rotary Club Marbella-Guadalmina.

You can enjoy a wonderful evening of fine food, entertainment and dancing on April 22 from 7:00.PM.

This is a chance for you to dress up in period costume and dance the night away with the guest performers, the fantastic Vintage Experience.

The cost of €125 includes a major donation to the charity, Dental Mavericks.

Operating in Morocco, this charity makes dental care accessible to vulnerable populations and promotes oral hygiene education and practice. Their goal is to provide fluoride treatments to the 6,000 children treated annually by this charity.

CLICK HERE for your tickets or head to: marbella-guadalmina-rotary.club/meetings-events/great-gatsby

Restaurante Tikitano by Besaya is located at Urb. Guadalmansa, Autovia del Mediterraneo, KM 164, 29680 Estepona, Malaga

