Teenager stabbed on dance floor inside busy nightclub in UK as police search for suspects 

By Imran Khan • 05 April 2023 • 9:28

Teenager stabbed on dancefloor inside busy nightclub in UK as police search for suspects Image: Egor Tetiushev Shutterstock.com

A boy was rushed to the hospital for treatment in Northampton after he was stabbed during a busy night at a club

Officials in the UK are searching for suspects after a teenager was stabbed at a nightclub.

The incident took place at Roadmender in Northampton as the teenager was on the main dancefloor during a busy night at the venue.

Official reports, cited by the Northampton Chronicle stated that the teenager suffered a stab wound on the back of the leg, and was later taken to the hospital for treatment.

Northamptonshire police have now issued an appeal to help search for the suspects.

A statement released by a police spokesperson said that “The first suspect is described as a slim white male, with medium-length blonde hair. He wore a light blue anorak-style jacket and a bucket hat with glasses on the top”.

The statement added that “The second suspect is described as a slim white male with brown hair, who wore a black shirt, black trousers, and white trainers.”

___________________________________________________________

