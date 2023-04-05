Toast to Torrox: town to host southern Europe’s biggest wine fair

By Betty Henderson • 05 April 2023 • 16:00

Southern Europe’s largest wine fair is set to hit Torrox in May, inviting guests to sample delicious local wines while taking in divine coastal views. Photo credit: Ayuntamiento de Torrox (via Facebook)

TORROX is preparing to offer a sensory experience like no other as the town hosts southern Europe’s largest wine fair next month. On Monday, May 1, more than one thousand wine enthusiasts will gather at the El Faro de Torrox Costa lookout point to savour the best of the region’s wines.

This year’s aptly named “Cata Junto al Mar” (Tasting by the Sea), is set to attract twice the number of visitors as last year according the the Mayor of Torrox, Óscar Medina and council organiser, Sandra Extremera who visited the site last week to check up on progress.

“The event is one of the reasons why the Torrox brand is so strong, and people are eager not only to visit but to return”, explained Medina, who added that the tasting event is part of the council’s campaign to promote the region’s gastronomy and typical products, after the town was named the first ‘gastronomic capital’ in the Málaga region. The council has timed the event to coincide with the May Day bank holiday.

Registration for the event opens on Monday, April 10. Tickets are free but are required for entry.