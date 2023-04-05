UK Foreign Office issues travel warning for Portugal ahead of peak tourist season  

By Imran Khan • 05 April 2023 • 7:59

A new advisory has been issued for travellers visiting Portugal by the UK Foreign Office just before the peak tourist season starts

The UK Foreign Office has issued an updated travel advisory for people planning to visit Portugal.

This change in advisory comes just before the beginning of the peak tourist season, as information related to forest fires, industrial action affecting borders in Portugal, use of masks in Madeira, as well as, beach safety has been modified, as per Liverpool Echo.

Travellers visiting Portugal between April 6 and April 10 are being warned of disruptions, as the officials advise that additional time should be allowed to pass through border control, both while arriving and departing from Portugal.

Officials have also informed that, as people travel through Portugal, they should be aware that some parts of the country still have COVID restrictions in place.

In Madeira, for example, people have been recommended by the regional health authority to use face masks while visiting medical facilities, nursing and retirement homes, in case the traveller has been diagnosed with a respiratory illness.

Meanwhile, in Azores, most of the restrictions have been lifted, but it is again recommended to wear a face mask while entering medical facilities, retirements and nursing homes. This measure does not apply to any children under the age of 11.

Authorities have also warned of a “heightened risk of forest fires when the weather is hot and dry”, as some parts of Portugal are already at high risk.

Officials at the UK Foreign Office have also reminded travellers regarding the dangers of beaches and swimming, as every year deaths are caused by people drowning in swimming pools and Portuguese beaches.

Travellers have also been advised to check the warning flags before entering the sea.

As per officials, the red flag indicates danger, and people are advised not to enter the water.

Whereas, the yellow flag is cautionary, where you can walk in the water, but it is not advised to swim.

