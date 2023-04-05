By EWN • 05 April 2023 • 17:55
Full-mouth dental implants are a great option if you have one or more missing teeth. This is because they provide a secure, stable base for replacement teeth.
They also look, feel, and function like natural teeth. Plus, they don’t require frequent alterations like dentures do. They last a lifetime when properly cared for.
When you need full-mouth dental implants, natural appearance means having a replacement tooth or teeth that look and feel like healthy teeth. This is possible by carefully placing the three components of a dental implant: a titanium post, an abutment, and a porcelain crown.
Full mouth dental implants in Turkey offer a permanent solution to replacing missing teeth. You can also check out the best package deals of Dentatur. They look, feel, and function like natural teeth.
To get started, a Dentatur dentist will first ensure you are a good candidate for implants. This includes determining your bone and gum health and the location of your missing teeth.
Next, the doctor will make a small incision to expose your jawbone. Then, a hole will be drilled into the bone, and a titanium post will be placed.
The post must fuse with the bone for the implant to become secure. This process is called osseointegration and will take a few months to complete. Once the implant is secured, your dentist will place an abutment on the post to connect your replacement tooth or teeth to the implant. This is a minor procedure that requires only local anesthesia.
Stability means that you are satisfied with your current situation and it is workable. It also means that you feel connected to the truth of who you are and that your relationship with the people and things around you is rooted in love.
When you need full-mouth dental implants, comfort is something that should be at the top of your list. You deserve to be able to enjoy all of the foods you love with complete confidence without worrying about losing your teeth in the process.
Unlike removable dentures that can loosen over time, dental implants are permanently affixed to your jawbone. Dentatur dentists ensure your peace of mind and a comfortable fit for the long term.
The implant is a metal or ceramic screw that goes into the bone and is topped with a crown. The process of osseointegration, in which your jawbone heals around the titanium implant, makes the implant more stable.
At Dentatur, we have the expertise and experience to provide you with an entire mouth reconstruction that restores all of your teeth at once. Our team can diagnose, plan, make, place, and restore your implants from beginning to end – all in one office.
