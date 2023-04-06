By Chris King • 06 April 2023 • 18:17

Heartbreak for Sex Pistols legend John Lydon as wife Nora Forster passes away aged 80 from Alzheimer's

After a long battle with Alzheimer’s, Nora Forster, the wife of Sex Pistols legend John Lydon passed away at the age of 80.

Former Sex Pistols and PiL star John Lydon, announced the tragic death of his wife Nora Forster today, Thursday, April 6. She had been fighting a battle with Alzheimer’s since being diagnosed in 2018, but the German heiress finally passed away at the age of 80. John (stage name Johnny Rotten) and Nora had spent 45 years together.

A post on the John Lydon Official Twitter account, accompanied by a beautiful photograph of the couple, read: “It is with a heavy heart that we share the sad news that Nora Forster – John Lydon’s wife of nearly 5 decades – has passed away. Nora had been living with Alzheimer’s for several years. In which time John had become her full-time carer”.

It continued: “Please respect John’s grief and allow him space. Rest in Peace Nora. Heartfelt condolences to John from Rambo and all at PiL Official. Photo @ Andy Cantillon / JRJL Productions 2010”.

