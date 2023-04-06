By Imran Khan • 06 April 2023 • 12:51
BREAKING: Holidaymakers asked to stay away after UK police closed busy road in Skegness, Lincolnshire due to ‘ongoing incident’
An ‘ongoing incident’ has been reported in Lincolnshire after police reported that a busy road in Skegness has been closed off.
According to Lincolnshire Live, on Thursday, April 6, the incident was announced by the police in the area at 3.14 am.
Officers have advised drivers and pedestrians to avoid the area.
People have also been asked, “to use alternative routes to get to where they need to if possible”.
The nature of the incident so far is unknown, and the Lincolnshire police are yet to confirm how long the road will remain closed.
This is a breaking story and more updates will be done shortly.
