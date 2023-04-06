By Imran Khan • 06 April 2023 • 14:41

BREAKING: Man dies after being found horrifically stabbed at Coventry city centre

Police in the Uk said a man in his 20s has been killed after he was found with serious injuries in Coventry

A man has been killed after he was stabbed and fatally injured in Coventry’s city centre.

As per local reports, cited in the Sun, police were called to Upper Well Street in the city centre around 2.40 am on Thursday, April 6, as a man had been found with serious injuries.

Officials said that emergency services rushed to the scene but “he was sadly confirmed dead shortly afterwards”.

Police also stated that “A second man was discovered with hand wounds and has been taken to hospital for treatment”.

The man, who is reported to be 23 years old, was then arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.

He was then taken into custody for questioning.

The area has been cordoned and diversions on the road are in place as investigations continue.

“This is the tragic death of a young man and our thoughts are with his family and friends at this devastating time”, said Superintendent Ronan Tyrer.

He stated that “We currently have a man in custody but we’re still in the very early stages of our investigation to establish exactly what happened and why.

Tyrer concluded, “We understand our enquiries will lead to disruption in the city centre and we’re grateful for your support and understanding”.

