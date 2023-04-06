UPDATE: Silvio Berlusconi, former prime minister of Italy diagnosed with leukaemia

By John Ensor • 06 April 2023 • 19:25

Former Italian PM Silvio Berlusconi. Credit: MikeDotta/Shutterstock.com

Sources close to Mr Berlusconi have confirmed that he has been diagnosed with leukaemia, today Thursday, April 6.

Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani commented, ‘I spoke this morning with Professor Zangrillo [Berlusconi’s personal doctor] and he told me that Berlusconi spent a quiet night, his condition is stable.’

Original April 5 (1:40pm) EX-PRIME MINISTER of Italy, Silvio Berlusconi, 86, was rushed to intensive care suffering from heart problems, according to The Daily Mail.

Berlusconi has been taken to Milan’s San Raffaele Hospital, Milan. It is not clear at this time exactly when he was admitted. The latest reports indicate that Mr Berlusconi is in a stable condition.

The ex-prime minister, who served for nine years in total, has a history of recent illnesses. According to local news reports, only last week on March 30, he was released from hospital following four days of treatment for heart issues.

In September 2020 he was taken to hospital and treated for Covid-related pneumonia.

Following his recovery he was re-admitted several times for further Covid-related complications.

The leader of the revived right-wing Forza Italia party had open heart surgery in 2016 and surgery on his intestine in 2019.

Silvio Berlusconi remains a controversial figure.

He condemned Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine, saying he was deeply disappointed by the behaviour of President Putin.

But then on the eve of the Italian general election in the same year, he defended the “special military operation” by Russia, adding that Putin just wanted to replace the Zelensky government with “decent people”.

Then in a leaked audio recording in October 2022, he blamed Volodymyr Zelensky for the invasion.

