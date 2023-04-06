By Chris King • 06 April 2023 • 21:42

One dead after residents seen 'jumping out of windows' to escape HUGE fire in Beckton, East London

A huge blaze that broke out in a block of flats in Beckton, East London resulted in the death of one man.

As confirmed by the Metropolitan Police, a man died this afternoon, Thursday, April 6, after he was caught in a fire that broke out just after 5pm in a block of flats on Tollgate Road, Beckton, East London. Local reports claimed that the blaze was so intense that residents were seen jumping out of windows to escape from the flames.

“Firefighters have been called to a flat fire on Tollgate Road in Beckton. The first floor and second floors of the residential block are alight. The staircase from the first to the second floor is also alight. The Brigade was called at 5.24pm”, said a spokesperson

They continued: “Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters from East Ham, Plaistow, Barking and surrounding fire stations are at the scene. The cause of the fire is not known at this time”.

A spokesperson for the Met Police said: “Police were called at approximately 17:28hrs on Thursday, 6 April to reports of a fire at a block of flats in Tollgate Road, E6. Police, LAS and LFB are currently at the scene dealing with the fire. It is believed that there has been one fatality and a number of others injured. No further details at this stage”.

“Enquiries into the cause of the fire are ongoing. A road closure is in place on Tollgate Road and restrictions are in place on Bradley Stone Road and Valiant Way, E6”, they added, as reported by mirror.co.uk.

