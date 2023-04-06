By Imran Khan • 06 April 2023 • 12:28

BREAKING: Special traffic control measures to be implemented across Cataluña in Spain for Easter Week

Mossos d’Esquadra will be carrying out over 1,310 traffic controls as over 600,000 cars expected to circulate during Easter Week

The police in Cataluña, Spain, will be implementing special traffic control measures across the region as a major flow of traffic is expected during Easter Week.

Cataluña’s Mossos d’Esquadra will implement these measures between Thursday, April 6, and Monday, April 10, as per 20 Minutes.

Officials said that “There will be special traffic control measures on 200 kilometres of roads”.

“The controls will be both drug and alcohol as well as for speed, and the use of seat belts”, said Lourdes Puigbarraca, deputy director general of traffic management for the Catalan Traffic Service (SCT).

This statement was released jointly along with Vicenç Gasulla, deputy chief of the Mossos general police station during a press conference held on Wednesday, April 5.

The decision to implement these measures comes as the traffic department in Cataluña expects over 600,000 vehicles to circulate between Sunday and Monday, as they are expected to return to the metropolitan area of Barcelona.

Officials said that “Mossos and Trànsit will be in place from Thursday at 3 pm until Monday at midnight, and traffic jams are expected mainly on the AP-7 motorway, but also on the A-2, the C-16, the C-17 and the C-32, especially between Thursday and Friday and between Sunday and Monday.”

Gasulla and Puigbarraca have also called for extreme caution when travelling during this week and warned people to expect traffic jams, as well as plan for alternative routes.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.