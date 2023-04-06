By Imran Khan • 06 April 2023 • 15:45

UPDATE: Judge removes custody of child from mother who jumped from fifth floor with her daughter in Avilés

UPDATE: April 6 (3.45 pm) – A court in Spain has given custody of the child to her father who was released from prison in Avilés

A judge in Spain has removed the custody of a 5-year-old girl, after her mother jumped out of a five-storey apartment window, with her daughter in Avilés.

According to Telecinco on Thursday, April 6, the judge has now granted the custody of the girl to her father, who was arrested on Wednesday, April 5, a few hours before the mother jumped.

The custody has been granted in accordance with Article 158 of the Civil Code in Spain.

The grandfather and the father of the child were arrested after a fight in the early hours of the morning in a building located on Avenida San Agustín.

Officials said that the reason for the dispute between the two was related to family problems, with the 65-year-old man having a restraining order against the 44-year-old.

The woman’s ex-partner had a restraining order against her between 2016 and 2018, but the woman left the Integral Monitoring System of gender violence (VioGén) in 2020, as no new complaints were registered.

UPDATE: April 5 (11.10 pm) – Officials said the woman´s father and ex-partner had been arrested in the early hours before she jumped from an apartment window in Avilés



The father and ex-partner of the 45-year-old woman who jumped out of a fifth-floor window in Avilés (Asturias) with her young daughter had been arrested in the early hours on the morning of Wednesday, April 5.

According to 20 Minutes, the Local Police of Avilés arrested the two men, aged 65 and 44, at around 6 am, four hours before the woman threw herself and the child out of the window.

Officials said that the men used a baseball bat, a hammer, a kitchen knife and pepper spray in the brawl.

Few hours after their arrest, the woman jumped with her daughter from the building located in Avenida de Los Telares in Avilés.

ORIGINAL: April 5 (2.20 pm) – Officials in Spain said a 45-year-old woman jumped with her daughter in her arms from an apartment building located in Avilés

A woman in Spain was severely injured after falling from the fifth floor of an apartment building, along with her 5-year-old daughter.

According to 20Minutes on Wednesday, April 5, the woman jumped from a building located in Avenida de Los Telares in Avilés.

Spain´s Policia Nacional said that both mother and daughter have been admitted to the hospital, after the incident.

The mother is reported to have suffered from serious injuries and was transferred to the Hospital Universitario Central de Asturias (HUCA) in Oviedo, whereas, the daughter was admitted to the Hospital Universitario de San Agustín de Avilés (HUSA) with some fractures.

Officials said that “despite the height from where they fell, the girl did not suffer serious injuries thanks to the fact that she fell on a vehicle that cushioned the fall”.

Local reports suggest that the incident took place at 10.20 am and is now being investigated by forensic and judicial police officers.

“Everything suggests that it was desperation that led the woman to throw herself and her daughter out of the window”, as “the woman had been trying to prevent her father from taking her daughter away on Easter holidays”, stated 20Minutes.

The woman had also reported being a victim of gender violence by her ex-partner several times and during each of the instances, the cases were closed and archived.

As per reports, visitation rights had also been returned to the father of the girl.

A close friend of the mother said that “Everything suggests that it was desperation that led the woman to throw herself and her daughter out of the window”.

