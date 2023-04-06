Common law partners regulation in Andalucia, Spain, 2023

By Euro Weekly News Media • 06 April 2023 • 17:22

In Andalucia, Spain, there is no specific regulation for common law partners. The legal system in Spain recognizes marriage and civil unions (registered couples) but does not provide legal recognition for couples who live together without being married or in a civil union duly registered.

However, common law partners in Andalucia may have certain rights and protections under general Spanish law. For example, they may have the right to inherit from each other, depending on the circumstances, and may have certain protections in the event of separation or death.

Additionally, common law partners may choose to enter into a cohabitation agreement, which is a private contract that can establish certain rights and obligations between the partners, such as property ownership and financial support.

It is important for common law partners in Andalusia to seek legal advice to understand their rights and options under Spanish law.

