Common law partners regulation in Andalucia, Spain, 2023

By Euro Weekly News Media • 06 April 2023 • 17:22
Common law partners regulation in Andalucia, Spain in 2023. Image: Zerbor / Shutterstock.com.
However, common law partners in Andalucia may have certain rights and protections under general Spanish law. For example, they may have the right to inherit from each other, depending on the circumstances, and may have certain protections in the event of separation or death.
Additionally, common law partners may choose to enter into a cohabitation agreement, which is a private contract that can establish certain rights and obligations between the partners, such as property ownership and financial support.
It is important for common law partners in Andalusia to seek legal advice to understand their rights and options under Spanish law.
Marisa Moreno Castillo
Consul of Denmark and senior lawyer at Just Law Solicitors.
www.justlawsolicitors.com
contact@justlawsolicitors.com
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories. Remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.