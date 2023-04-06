Councillor Bill Anderson: POLITICAL  SUICIDE?

By Euro Weekly News Media • 06 April 2023 • 10:44

Image - Shutterstock/Bill Anderson

Although I have been away from my home country for over 20 years, I still follow what is happening in Scotland from the corner of my eye, I wouldn’t say it is with interest: more out of curiosity.

I did follow the Kate Forbes/Humza Yousaf leadership battle for the SNP, though. We know that Yousaf won the battle: the first “person of colour”, and a practising Muslin, to run Scotland. I watched a debate recently on this issue and the question, referring to Kate Forbes, was whether a person’s religious beliefs should exclude them from Public Office.

The Mainstream Media already decided long before the actual election that in her case that it should. I am not a religious person, far from it in fact, but I have to say that it was refreshing to hear someone (Forbes) standing up for her beliefs and not giving a mealy-mouthed answer about her views on gay marriage. I am sure that if she had smudged her answer or even worse lied about it, she may have won the election. Whether it would have been better or worse for the Scottish Nation, who knows? It was, however, refreshing to catch a glimpse of that rare commodity called integrity within the political circus. I don’t hold her views but I admire her sincerity even if it bordered on political suicide.

The funny thing is that as we are now in Semana Santa, I find myself in a completely reversed position in relation to my role as a local councillor. I finally didn’t get any grief this year for refusing to carry a silver sceptre in the Semana Santa processions. It is accepted that, in at least this part of Spain, if you are a councillor you should participate in the processions of thrones through the streets, attend masses, and visit the Hermandades (brotherhoods) which are responsible for the Easter processions.

Let me make it clear, I have no objection whatsoever to these events, and I know they mean a lot to some local people, as well as being a great spectacle for the tourists, of whom there are many this year, regardless of their religious beliefs.

So, I ask the question, “Should I be excluded from Office for my lack of religious beliefs?” It is true that I don’t fit into the mould of a typical Spanish local politician. Some accept that, and it bothers others. I have to ask what my motivation would be to participate in these processions. It would not be on religious or faith grounds so presumably, it would be for political reasons. I know that church and state in Spain have a long history of being long-term bedfellows. I am not comfortable with it, but I do accept it. I do find it strange, however, that politicians who heavily criticise the church for its role in the Spanish Civil War, who don’t go to church with any kind of regularity, if at all, proudly march at the front of Semana Santa processions. One can only assume that for many it is an act of a political nature.

I take this as just another sign that I struggle to fit into the Spanish political mentality where everything is an opportunity to tout for votes even if you don’t believe in it.

