Dance the night away with the fabulous Boogie Wonderland

La Cala Lions proudly present a night of fun and music on Friday, April 14, starting at 7:00.PM.

Tickets are available from the Lions Charity Shop in La Cala for only €20 and include a two-course meal.

Boogie Wonderland is being held at the Village Inn, Calle Esmerelda 1, Rivera del Sol, Mijas Costa, Malaga 29649.

Why not enjoy a night of fun while helping the Lions to help those less well-off in our community?

For more information head to the website www.lacalalions.org or call (+34) 637 185 533.