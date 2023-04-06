By Anna Ellis • 06 April 2023 • 10:05
Dance the night away with the fabulous Boogie Wonderland. Image: Boogie Wonderland / Facebook.
Tickets are available from the Lions Charity Shop in La Cala for only €20 and include a two-course meal.
Boogie Wonderland is being held at the Village Inn, Calle Esmerelda 1, Rivera del Sol, Mijas Costa, Malaga 29649.
Why not enjoy a night of fun while helping the Lions to help those less well-off in our community?
For more information head to the website www.lacalalions.org or call (+34) 637 185 533.
A portion of your ticket money goes to the La Cala Lions Club who use it to help those in need.
La Cala Lions Club was formed 25 years ago and has since then, worked tirelessly to help the less fortunate locally: feeding families, supporting children needing specialised medical care, paying for equipment to enable children to enjoy many sports played locally, funding educational aids for schools, helping to feed the homeless, animal shelters, and many more associations and charities.
