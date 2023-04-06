By Imran Khan • 06 April 2023 • 14:12

Dog walker horrifically killed in UK after ‘powerful’ animal crushed his neck with jaw Image: Rakesh-Pittamandalam

Experience dog walker Ian Symes was killed after an American Bully XL named Kong mauled him to death inside a public park in Hampshire

A man in the UK who worked as a dog walker was killed after he was attacked by a ‘powerful’ American Bully XL, that mauled him to his death.

The shocking incident took place inside a park in Fareham, Hampshire, according to the Mirror, as the dog who weighed 52kg (8st 3lbs), crushed Ian Symes neck with his jaw.

The details of the case were discussed during an inquest, as Dr. Candy d’Sa issued a warning about the Bully XL breed, which as per her, have been “genetically modified from banned Pit Bulls”.

While discussing the breed, she said that ten people in the UK had been killed in 2022, and “five were mauled by the new super-breed which has only existed for around 15 years and is bigger and stronger than their prohibited relatives”.

“Symes, one of the five to have been killed in 2022, died when rough play with Kong quickly turned into predatory behaviour and its prey drive kicked in”, she said.

Dr d’Sa also stated that “He suffered unsurvivable neck injuries as well as face and head injuries. Kong was later destroyed”.

She added, “Symes, who weighed 7st 12 lbs (50kg) and was 5ft 10ins, screamed for help as he was mauled to death at the recreation ground which is popular with children and other dog walkers”.

___________________________________________________________

