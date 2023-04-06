By Anna Ellis • 06 April 2023 • 11:32
Finances are looking up for Estepona as it reduces municipal debt by 90 per cent
At present, the debt of €304M recorded in 2011 has fallen to €49M which is 11 per cent of the total.
Among the first initiatives carried out in 2011 was the elimination of more than a hundred corporate mobile phone lines and telephone contracts, which has since led to savings of more than €4M.
To this must be added the more than €400,000 the Consistory has saved as the mayor has given up travelling in an official vehicle.
Staff costs, which accounted for 110 per cent of municipal income in 2011, now stand at 41 per cent.
Estepona Town Hall has been implementing an energy efficiency plan over the years, with the replacement of all public lighting with LED lights and their implementation in public buildings, which has led to a reduction of more than 30 per cent in the city’s energy consumption.
