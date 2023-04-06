Lionel Messi reportedly offered DOUBLE Cristiano Ronaldo's salary by Al Hilal SFC to play in Saudi Arabia Close
Trending:

Finances are looking up for Estepona as it reduces municipal debt by 90 per cent

By Anna Ellis • 06 April 2023 • 11:32

Finances are looking up for Estepona as it reduces municipal debt by 90 per cent

The Town Hall aims to bring its debt down to €35M, thanks to the contribution of €15M from the municipal budget.

At present, the debt of €304M recorded in 2011 has fallen to €49M which is 11 per cent of the total.

Among the first initiatives carried out in 2011 was the elimination of more than a hundred corporate mobile phone lines and telephone contracts, which has since led to savings of more than €4M.

To this must be added the more than €400,000 the Consistory has saved as the mayor has given up travelling in an official vehicle.

Staff costs, which accounted for 110 per cent of municipal income in 2011, now stand at 41 per cent.

Estepona Town Hall has been implementing an energy efficiency plan over the years, with the replacement of all public lighting with LED lights and their implementation in public buildings, which has led to a reduction of more than 30 per cent in the city’s energy consumption.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories; remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Related News

<< Go Back to All Previous Editions
Written by

Anna Ellis

Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com.

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Continue Reading