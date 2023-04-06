By Euro Weekly News Media • 06 April 2023 • 10:07

Credit: By Newzild - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=93393035

AS the quote goes “heavy is the head that wears the crown”. And former New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern seems to have confirmed just that, announcing she will not miss the “weight” of the job she has left behind.

Her actions also seem to confirm the Shakespeare quote, with Ardern taking up a new, unpaid role in place of the very much paid job of running an entire country.

Which begs the question; if we are pushing our heads of state to the point where they would prefer to work unpaid, is this really a job any right-minded person would want?

We tend to work on the assumption that anyone getting into politics would inevitably be after the “top job.” But as the resignations of both Ardern and Nicola Sturgeon- as well as the legal woes of both Boris Johnson and Donald Trump- show, the top job doesn’t come without its own perils.

For a start, despite having a cabinet of people behind you (often of those who would happily replace you given half a chance) being the person ultimately responsible for a country’s success or failure must be fairly isolating.

In any other job you can normally drown you sorrows/slate the boss alongside your colleagues, but who does a prime minister complain to? People who might use the information against them? Or an increasingly beleaguered husband or wife who will presumably only take so much political nonsense before putting their foot down.

As well as being isolating, it is also a job that any sensible person (and by that, I mean almost anyone but Donald Trump) would take fairly seriously. In the words of Ardern it does involve a fair amount of “weight”. After all, the nuclear codes aren’t just for fun.

So where does that leave our leaders; with an enormous responsibility but very few people to talk to about it? Given the circumstances, you can hardly blame Ardern for choosing a life of unpaid work instead.

