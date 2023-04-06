Investors flock to Collateral Network (COLT) presale, as Solana (SOL) Cardano (ADA) fall further

By Guest Writer • 06 April 2023 • 11:09

Collateral Network (COLT), a decentralised finance (DeFi) platform currently in the presale phase, is generating a lot of excitement among investors. As major cryptocurrencies like Solana (SOL) and Cardano (ADA) experience a dip in value, investors are flocking to COLT’s presale, eager to get in on the ground floor of this promising project.

Collateral Network (COLT)

Collateral Network (COLT) is an innovative decentralised lending platform that is transforming the traditional lending industry by leveraging the power of blockchain technology. Unlike traditional lenders, Collateral Network (COLT) provides a hassle-free and quick lending process that does not require lengthy paperwork and extensive credit checks

To borrow funds on Collateral Network (COLT), all you need is a physical asset that can be used as collateral for the loan, whether it’s a piece of art or a luxury watch. Once you provide the asset, Collateral Network (COLT) will mint fractionalized NFTs that represent the asset’s value and can be used to back up the loan.

The use of NFTs as collateral is a unique approach that allows for greater flexibility and accessibility. Unlike traditional loans that require a specific credit score or financial history, Collateral Network (COLT) enables a wider range of borrowers to access loans by leveraging their existing assets.

Collateral Network (COLT)’s utility token, COLT, is needed to get the most out of the platform. Holding COLT on the platform also comes with staking rewards, better borrowing rates, and fee discounts.

Collateral Network (COLT)’s presale is currently underway and the project has already raised over $440,000. With the presale, investors are given the opportunity to purchase COLT tokens at a discounted price before they are available on exchanges.

Solana (SOL)

Solana (SOL) is a high-performance blockchain platform designed for decentralised applications and crypto assets. Solana (SOL) was created in 2017 by Anatoly Yakovenko and his team with the goal of solving the scalability issues that plagued other blockchain networks.

However, one of the main concerns about Solana (SOL) is its centralisation. Solana (SOL) uses a small number of validators to secure its network, which has raised questions about Solana (SOL)’s long-term decentralisation and security.

Solana (SOL)’s price movements reflect this negative sentiment, with Solana (SOL) dropping from a peak of around $260 in April 2021 to its current value of around $20. The $25.00 is acting as strong resistance for Solana (SOL), so holders need to be aware that this may not be an ideal time to invest.

Cardano (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) is a decentralised blockchain platform that was founded in 2015 by Charles Hoskinson, one of the co-founders of Ethereum (ETH). Cardano (ADA) is designed to be a more secure, scalable, and sustainable blockchain platform compared to other existing platforms.

One of the main criticisms of Cardano (ADA) is its slow development process, with some critics arguing that it has taken too long for Cardano (ADA) to launch major features and that the platform is falling behind Ethereum (ETH) and Binance Smart Chain (BSC) in terms of adoption.

The price of Cardano (ADA) has failed to sustain the early hype, with the Cardano (ADA) falling from being worth more than $3.09 in September 2021 to its current value of around $0.40. The good news is that Cardano (ADA) has the potential to move back to above $1.00 if it can break out of this current resistance range.

