Jose Mourihno believed to be studying MONSTER offer of €120m two-year contract from Saudi Arabia

By Chris King • 06 April 2023 • 19:10

Image of Jose Mourinho. Credit: A_Lesik/Shutterstock.com

Portuguese coach Jose Mourinho has reportedly received a €120m offer from Saudi Arabia to manage either a club side or the national team.

Portuguese coach Jose Mourinho is said to be thinking over an approach from Saudi Arabia that would see him become the highest-paid manager in football history. The current Roma boss has allegedly been offered a two-year deal worth an astounding €120 million.

According to a report from the Italian news outlet corrieredellosport.it, he has even been given a choice of jobs. Mourinho can choose to become the manager of the Saudi national team if he wanted that role. If not, he could rejoin Cristiano Ronaldo if he takes the reins at Al-Nassr. Should he fancy a bigger challenge, Mourinho could join Al-Ahli, who currently top the second division.

The Saudis are said to be so serious that if he didn’t like the job, he could tear up his contract at the end of the first season. Alternatively, they are prepared to offer him the opportunity to extend the proposed contract through to 2026, when the World Cup takes place in America.

Saudia Arabia has suddenly become a big mover on the world football stage. Ronaldo already plies his trade there, earning a massive a¡salary with Al-Nassr, where he is delivering the required goods as well, unable to stop scoring goals.

Lionel Messi has reputedly been offered a staggering €400 million deal to join Cristiano’s rivals, Al Hilal SFC. As tempting as that amount would be, the Argentinian captain is thought to prefer a stay in Europe even though the salary on offer is double that of Ronaldo’s.

His contract with PSG expires this summer and he has fallen out of favour with the fans in Paris recently, to such an extent that they booed him during the Ligue 1 defeat by Lyon. Unconfirmed reports suggested that Messi has his heart set on a return to Barcelona if a deal can be worked out.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.