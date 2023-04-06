My tarot card I have pulled of this week is “Trust the Niggle ”  

By Euro Weekly News Media • 06 April 2023 • 10:55

Image - wavebreakmedia/shutterstock

Hello my Angels, The card I have pulled for this week is “Trust the niggle”. the universe is feeling the full effects of the new moon cycle that happened last week, and the shift that is happening within us is, with all my readings this week, has mostly been about your “inter-wishing”.

you know the feeling you get in the pit of your stomach it’s a feeling you get this when either someone is lying to you or you’re not sure about something or someone? You might feel your tummy flip or little butterflies in your tummy, or you may just feel a certain way within you when you are around that person or thinking about a situation and you just think something is off.

This is all connected to what spatial people say is chakras. Charkra’s are all down are body right in the centre and start at the top of your head your crown all the way down to your root your sacral. there are seven main ones that are most important and these are the ones that we are concentrating on today now for you to get aligned with them you must mediate and be very relaxed, you must concentrate on each one and notice the effects it has on your body, the seven chakras are your crown, your third eye, your throat, your heart, your solar plexus, your sacral and your root.

There are also different colours for each one. If you have trouble speaking your truth you will notice the throat charka will start to move or feel like you need to cough or clear that area this is a sign that you need to work on your voice so you may be heard or speak your truth.

Your tummy chakra is called the solar plexus. This is where we store anxiety and fear and these holds are inter-wishing again if you were to mediate you will find your tummy feeling a bit funny like butterflies or bubbling you need to listen and feel the feeling you get because when making decisions in your life or your worried about something your body will tell you what to do and have you ever heard the expression.

I feel this in my gut and this does not lie. Trust yourself and the niggle that you get when speaking or being around people or situations yes you can ask people for advice on things however if you really concentrate on yourself and trust your self then you can not go wrong.

Why don’t you have a practice this week and write in and let me know how it is going?

Honestly, it is a really fun thing to do if you have never done it before. You learning to trust yourself and the way you feel and it is amazing.

If you would like to know more or have a reading please go to my website to book your very own personal private reading with me you can find me on Instagram @theangelic.medium or visit my website: https://www.theangelicpsychicmedium.com

Sending lots of love to you, Emma.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories. Remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.