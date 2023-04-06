Owner of Asian food store stabbed by masked robber in Malaga city of Marbella

By Chris King • 06 April 2023 • 19:49

Image of 061 ambulance. Credit: Mikel Dabbah / Shutterstock.com.

An Asian store owner in the Malaga city of Marbella was stabbed in the neck by a masked intruder who allegedly tried to steal his till.

A masked man broke into an Asian food bazaar located in the Malaga city of Marbella during the early hours of today, Thursday, April 6. His objective was allegedly the store’s till. According to malagahoy.es, when the 60-year-old owner resisted and put up a fight, the intruder stabbed him in the neck.

The incident occurred at around 10:30am in an establishment dedicated to the sale of food and run by Asian citizens. Six calls were received by the 112 Andalusia Emergency switchboards from neighbours alerting them to the attack on Calle Boqueron in the Costa del Sol city.

Immediately after the stabbing, the store’s owner managed to make it to a nearby establishment to ask for help. He explained that a masked boy had robbed him, attacked him with a knife to the neck, and then fled. Witnesses rushed to assist the bleeding man, applying handkerchiefs to his would in an attempt to stem the flow.

112 deployed patrols from the National Police and the Local Police. On arrival, officers requested that a 061 ambulance be dispatched to the scene. The injured man was subsequently transferred to the Costa del Sol Hospital. His current state of health and the amount of money stolen are unknown.

