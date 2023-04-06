By Imran Khan • 06 April 2023 • 18:17

Police arrest 12-year-old boy in UK on suspicion of murder after woman died in horror car crash Image: Brian A Jackson Shutterstock.com

Officials said that the boy was taken into custody after a woman was injured in a car crash and died

Police in the UK have arrested a 12-year-old boy on suspicion of murder as well as possession of a “bladed article” after a woman died in a car crash.

According to a statement by the police, cited by the Mirror, “The woman in her 60s died at the scene after being found seriously injured in Sheffield, South Yorks., at about 7.10 pm on Wednesday, April 5”.

Officers along with emergency services rushed to the scene of the incident, where the woman had been found with “serious injuries”.

Local reports state that a car was found in the centre of the road with the passenger side window broken.

Police also cordoned and taped off a semi-detached house that was near the road.

“Officers attended alongside Yorkshire Ambulance Service, and South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, to find a woman in her 60s suffering serious injuries. She sadly died at the scene”, said a statement by a spokesman for South Yorkshire Police.

It added, “A 12-year-old boy was located a short time later and arrested on suspicion of murder and possession of a bladed article. He remains in police custody.”

The statement further added that “This will be a deeply distressing time for the families of those involved in this incident, and I would ask their privacy is respected as they seek to understand what has happened”.

