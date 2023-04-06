Residents evacuated as scrubland fire in Cadiz municipality of Tarifa raised to Level 1

By Chris King • 06 April 2023 • 21:13

Image of the fire in Tarifa, Cadiz province. Credit: Junta de Andalucia

The scrubland fire that is burning for a second day in the Cadiz municipality of Tarifa was raised to Level 1, resulting in residents being evacuated from their homes.

The scrubland declared yesterday, Wednesday, April 5, at around 3:45pm in the Sierra de San Bartolome area of Tarifa in Cadiz province is still burning today, Thursday 6. As a result, Mercedes Colombo, the delegate of the Andalucian Government in Cadiz initiated Level 1 of the Infoca Plan Emergency Plan for Forest Fires at 2:33am.

Level 1 is always put in place whenever there is a danger of a fire spreading to an area where it would present a possible danger to members of the public or property.

🔴 #IFTarifa, ACTIVO. NIVEL 1 Actualizamos los medios de extinción:

🛩️ 1 anfibios y 1 de coordinación

🚁 1 Súper Puma, 1 Kamov y 2 Bell 412

🚒 1 autobomba

🚑 Unidad Médica

👨‍🚒 5 grupos de bomberos forestales, 2 Brica, 2 #TOP, 1 #AAMM y director de COP Cádiz pic.twitter.com/ajZf0Z93Vk — INFOCA (@Plan_INFOCA) April 6, 2023

Around 70 residents of the El Chaparral neighbourhood were evacuated from their homes this morning to the safety of the El Tropezon Inn, which was established as a meeting point. A total of 14 residents were relocated to the Bolonia Neighborhood Association shelter, while another 11 remained in the El Tropezon.

Coordinated by the Red Cross, its volunteers distributed blankets to all those temporarily relocated. The rest, of the evacuees, moved to the house of relatives. Earlier in the day, access to the road from Paloma Baja to Lentiscal in La Reginosa was cut off to the public, as a preventive measure.

This morning, Mercedes Colombo visited the Advanced Command Post (PMA) from where the emergency operation is coordinated. She saw first-hand how the fire is being handled, and highlighted the ‘great work’ carried out so far by those involved in fighting the blaze.

She urged all residents to exercise great prudence since the priority of the authorities was the protection and safety of everybody in the area. The delegate was accompanied by Oscar Curtido, the provincial delegate for Sustainability, the Environment and the Blue Economy, and Francisco Javier Rodriguez Ros, the sub-delegate of the Board in the Campo de Gibraltar.

🔴 #IFTarifa, ACTIVO. NIVEL 1. -Meteorológica:

Viento de levante de 25-30 km/h.

HR del 65-70%. ⭕ Con estas condiciones no se esperan reproducciones en el perímetro durante la noche ni primeras horas de la mañana, bajando la actividad de los focos que quedan activos. pic.twitter.com/8j6tAL7Fok — INFOCA (@Plan_INFOCA) April 6, 2023

Strong easterly winds with gusts of up to 80km/h complicated the firefighting operation through the night. The orography where the fire is burning makes it difficult for the operatives with stony terrain that presents the danger of falls. The main front of the fire presents a problem because although there is only scrub burning, and not with much virulence, there is a lot of it.

Two heavy-duty helicopters were added to the operation from dawn – a super Puma and a Kamov. Another two Bell 412 light heavy helicopters joined them, along with two heavy Seals seaplanes and a coordination plane.

On the ground, two specialised forest brigades (BRICA) were bust combatting the fire, along with five groups of forest firefighters, a fire appliance, two operations technicians, an environmental officer, a medical unit and the director of the Infoca Provincial Center in the province of Cadiz.

🔴 #IFTarifa, ACTIVO. NIVEL 1. ℹ Este incendio ha afectado hasta el momento 50 hectáreas. Dato provisional. pic.twitter.com/RSZTBRiUHK — INFOCA (@Plan_INFOCA) April 6, 2023

___________________________________________________________

