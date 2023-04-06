Road Test by Mark Slack: Suzuki S-Cross Hybrid – refined capability

By Euro Weekly News Media • 06 April 2023 • 10:15

Suzuki S-Cross Hybrid – refined capability. Image - Mark Slack/Suzuki

There seems to be more and more SUVs on the road, whether this is entirely personal choice on behalf of the buyers are clever marketing is a very debatable point. SUVs do get a bad press though and it is unfair as despite being billed as overly large gas guzzlers not all SUVs fall into that category. There are many smaller versions and even the larger ones now come with self-charging or plug-in hybrid as part of the power deal.

Suzuki has a long and well-deserved reputation for making very capable off-roaders but have of recent years moved into SUVs with two-wheel drive. Whether you’re looking at the Ignis, Vitara or S-Cross they all have the option of 2 or 4-wheel-drive. The S-Cross has just been relaunched in new mild or full hybrid form.

Priced from €29,630/£26,099 even the lead-in model is bestowed with a particularly generous level of standard equipment. The list includes adaptive cruise control, front and rear parking sensors with rear view camera, led lights, powered, heated and folding door mirrors along with Apple Car Play and Android Auto. Two trim levels and the option of 2 or 4-wheel-drive, manual or automatic gears and mild or full hybrid.

My test model was the top-line Ultra model in full hybrid form which means a 1.5-litre normally aspirated engine and automatic gears. The standard equipment list is even more generous than the lead-in model, as it should be with a €37,067/£32,649 price tag, and includes a super, full length sliding panoramic glass roof. There is a distinctly more upmarket feel, the Vitara is well built but uses a lot of not very tactile plastics on the interior, to new Suzuki models and the S-Cross is no exception. There’s a clean layout and everything from the auto gear shift lever to the touchscreen works crisply.

On the road it’s smooth, refined and quiet, unless you floor the accelerator when the automated manual gearbox does become vocal. This is a characteristic of this kind of gearbox but the S-Cross is far from being the most vocal in my experience. It’s a different style of driving that’s soon second nature. Performance from the 1.5-litre engine isn’t sparkling (go for the manual 1.4-litre boosterjet that’s much quicker) but that said it feels anything but pedestrian.

Suzuki produce some very underrated cars in my view and the S-Cross, despite at this price being up against stiff competition, is certainly one of them.

Facts at a Glance

Model: Suzuki S-Cross Ultra Hybrid AWD

Engine: 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder, normally aspirated petrol

Gears: 6-Speed automated manual.

Price: €37,067/£32,649

Performance: 0-100 kmh (62 mph) 13.5 seconds/Maximum Speed 175 kmh (108 mph).

Economy: 5.8l/100km (48.7 mpg) Combined driving.

Emissions: 132 g/km

Model tested was UK-specification and equipment levels and prices may vary in other markets.

