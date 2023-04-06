Robotic revolution: AI to replace jobs but create new positions

By Betty Henderson • 06 April 2023 • 15:00

Researchers believe that artificial intelligence (AI) could come to replace up to two thirds of all jobs worldwide. Photo credit: École polytechnique - J.Barande / Wikimedia Commons

AS artificial intelligence (AI) continues to come on leaps and bounds, many are concerned about the future of work. An alarming report released by Goldman Sachs released on Thursday, April 6 suggested that a quarter of jobs in Spain could be replaced by AI in the coming decade, but all is not as it seems!

According to the report, the rise of AI could destroy millions of jobs across the globe, with up to two thirds of all jobs worldwide at risk. The industries most affected by the AI revolution include administration and legal work, with almost half of all jobs in these sectors at risk of being replaced by robots.

However, it isn’t all doom and gloom, experts predict that while some jobs will disappear, new ones will be created to replace them. Spain’s significant service industry also means that human workers will continue to be desired in many positions.

“AI has the potential to disrupt labour markets significantly”, warns Goldman Sachs. “However, the combination of cost savings, job creation, and increased productivity for the remaining workers could lead to a productivity boom that substantially increases economic growth”.