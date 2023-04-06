Russia’s red card: reelected UEFA President Ceferin vows to maintain Russia ban

By Betty Henderson • 06 April 2023 • 11:00

Aleksander Ceferin has been reelected as the President of UEFA, where he vows to take a tough stance against Russia. Photo credit: UEFA (via Facebook)

THE UEFA President, Aleksander Ceferin, has slammed the door shut on Russia’s involvement in European football competitions until the war in Ukraine is stopped. The announcement was made as part of a powerful speech given by Ceferin as he was reelected as the chief of UEFA at the UEFA Congress in Lisbon on Wednesday, March 5.

The decision to ban Russian national and regional teams from UEFA competitions was made in February 2022 in the aftermath of the invasion of Ukraine.The current ban permits Belarusian national football teams and domestic clubs to participate in European tournaments, but their home games must take place on neutral ground, behind closed doors.

However, Ceferin hinted that UEFA could consider banning Belarus from the 2024 European Championship if deemed necessary, but that decision would rest with UEFA’s executive committee.

Ceferin’s comments have come at a time of increasing concern over the impact of politics on international sporting events. The invasion of Ukraine has sparked a widespread boycott of Russian athletes.

Ceferin’s firm stance on Russia sends a clear message that UEFA is willing to take a hardline approach towards countries that disregard international law.