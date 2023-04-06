By Imran Khan • 06 April 2023 • 13:27

Shock after body pulled out of the sea near popular tourist hotspot in UK Image: Stephen Barnes Shutterstock.com

UK Police have said a body has been discovered in the sea near the Blackpool Promenade

A shocking discovery was made at a popular tourist hotspot in the UK after a body was found in the sea.

Officials in the UK said that the body was pulled out by the police after it was discovered in the waters near Blackpool Promenade, as per the Sun on Thursday, April 6.

Emergency services were rushed to the scene after the body was reported.

A statement by the police said that “We were called around 12 pm on Wednesday, April 5, to a report a body had been found in the sea off Blackpool Promenade”.

The police added that “Emergency services attended the scene with the body of a man recovered from the water”.

Authorities stated that the body recovered was of a man, who was pronounced dead.

The statement by the police continued that “He was sadly pronounced dead at the scene”.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be passed to the coroner in due course”, the statement said.

Police have also said that “Our thoughts are with the man’s family at this sad and difficult time.”

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.