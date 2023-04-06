Tourism triumph: international tourists flock to Spain in incredible pandemic recovery

By Betty Henderson • 06 April 2023 • 13:00

Las Canarias registered the best tourism data in the first two months of 2023, in part due to Tenerife’s world famous February carnival. Photo credit: Carnaval de Santa Cruz de Tenerife (via Facebook)

SPAIN is the place to be! That’s according to the country’s phenomenal tourism data for the beginning of 2023. Data released at the beginning of the week revealed that the country welcomed a whopping 8.5 million international tourists during the first two months of the year.

The data revealed that Spain smashed last year’s figures by more than 50 per cent. And in a further positive turn, tourists are spending more than ever before, with a staggering €5.33 billion spent in February alone, beating pre-pandemic figures.

The Minister for Tourism, Héctor Gómez, is thrilled with the results and predicts that figures for this year’s Semana Santa will also break records for occupancy and spending.

In February, 4.3 million international tourists arrived in Spain, an incredible 35.9 per cent increase compared to last year. The visitors spent €1.5 billion more on their trips than in February 2022, a 41 per cent increase.

The UK continues to be the top source of international tourists, followed by France and Germany, but other countries including the USA, Italy, and Switzerland have also seen significant increases in tourist numbers.

Las Canarias remains the most popular destination for tourists, with 1.2 million visitors in February.