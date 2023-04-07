Designer dwelling

Dolce & Gabbana has chosen Marbella to make its first foray into the luxury real estate market. The Italian fashion brand and Sierra Blanca Estates have announced an agreement to build a residential, commercial and restaurant project on the Golden Mile.

Leaking inflatable

A 35-year-old man was rescued off the coast of Estepona. Trying to hold on to a floating object the man was sighted by a private boat. Once safe, the man confirmed he’d travelled for two days from Morocco in a small blue inflatable boat that ended up leaking.

Modernising urban furniture

Marbella y San Pedro Alcantara has launched, with a view to summer and the arrival of good weather, a plan to modernise and expand urban furniture in the municipal area that includes the incorporation of 500 units of planters, benches and chairs.

El Pinillo

Work is set to begin on the coastal park next to El Pinillo Beach in Torremolinos. The works have a budget of €2.4M and an eight-month deadline. When completed the Parque del Mediterraneo will have an area of about 50,000 square metres.

17 hectares

The residents of Alhaurin el Grande can now enjoy the new Periurbano Park. It is a 17-hectare municipally owned plot with a full perimeter fence. The land, located in Urique in the Malaga province, was one of the areas that were affected by the fire last summer.

Less tax

Mijas City Council will reduce the capital gains tax from 30 to 22 per cent for residents who have owned their homes for more than 20 years. The measure aims to protect the citizens of Mijas from real estate speculation.