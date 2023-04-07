A ‘reel’ treat: Torrevieja Symphonic Orchestra’s ‘Music from the Films’ extravaganza

By Betty Henderson • 07 April 2023 • 12:00

Skilled musicians from Torrevieja Symphonic Orchestra will bring the silver screen to the stage for a one-night-only performance in May. Photo credit: Orquesta Sinfónica de Torrevieja (via Facebook)

IT’S time to roll out the red carpet and get ready to enjoy a night of musical glamour and glitz. The Torrevieja Symphonic Orchestra is all set to light up the stage with their upcoming concert, ‘Music from the Films’.

On Saturday, May 13 at 7pm, the symphonic orchestra, under the skilled baton of José Francisco Sánchez, will take the audience on a musical journey through the movies at Torrevieja Municipal Theatre.

The concert promises to be a treat for all film and music fans, with the orchestra showcasing their musical prowess and bringing the silver screen to life. The orchestra is sure to create an enchanting atmosphere with its thrilling and melodious tunes that will make all guest’s hearts sing.

The performance will also feature some stunning solos from Lucía Espana and Shani Ormiston, who will add an extra sparkle to the show. All are invited to experience the magic of the cinema in a whole new way at the exciting performance.

Tickets for the show are on sale at the theatre’s box office and online at: https://culturatorrevieja.com/eventos/viaje-musical-por-america/