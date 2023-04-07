By Anna Ellis • 07 April 2023 • 11:34

Alicante fills up for Easter with 90% occupancy in hotels and apartments. Image: Alicante City Council / Tourism

The Head of the Alicante City & Beach Tourist Board, Mari Carmen Sanchez, described the figures as “very positive”.

“You only have to take a walk around the city to see the atmosphere that accompanies an Easter Week which has now been declared of National Tourist Interest.”

In addition, she pointed out that “the good weather also has an influence on bookings.”

Sanchez also added that: “A good Easter Week makes us optimistic for next summer, despite the situation of inflation and loss of purchasing power”.

