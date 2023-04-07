Average fuel prices in Spain move in opposite directions for Easter weekend

By Chris King • 07 April 2023 • 21:28
Image of petrol pumps.
Credit: Powerlightss / Shutterstock.com
According to the latest data published by the European Union (EU) Oil Bulletin this Thursday, April 6, average fuel prices in Spain have mixed reactions this week.
Petrol has risen by 0.21 per cent, while diesel has continued its downward trend and dropped by 1.03 per cent in the last seven days. The average price of petrol at pumps across the country currently stands at €1.63/litre, with diesel at €1.53/litre.
Since the government eliminated its fuel discount of 20 cents per litre at the end of 2022, petrol has gone up in price by 3 per cent. Diesel meanwhile has fallen by 8.4 per cent in comparison to the start of January.
At these current levels, both fuels remain far from the highs they reached last summer when in July petrol stood at €2,141/litre and diesel was €2.10/litre. Compared to the same dates last year, current prices will be 17 per cent cheaper for diesel and 10 per cent cheaper for petrol, without taking that government discount into account.
