By Chris King • 07 April 2023 • 22:01

At least one dead and six wounded after terror attack in Tel Aviv, Israel

A terror attack in the city of Tel Aviv in Israel has left at least one dead and six wounded.

Israel suffered what the authorities described as another terrorist attack this evening, Friday, April 7. At least one person died and six more were injured in an alleged attack in the city of Tel Aviv. The incident occurred in the city’s seafront area where a vehicle is reported to have rammed a crowd of people.

Unconfirmed reports suggest that British and Italian tourists were among those hit and that the deceased was an Italian citizen.

One killed, 6 wounded in Tel Aviv terror attack: The police said that a report was received about a vehicle that hit several pedestrians at Tel Aviv promenade This is a developing story… — Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) April 7, 2023

A car is believed to have ploughed into pedestrians before overturning on the busy Kaufmann Street on the promenade. According to haaretz.com, the suspected gunman – believed to have been an Israeli Arab – was shot and killed by civilians.

“The gunshots started right after that, after which he turned rightwards and rolled over”, an eyewitness told the news outlet.

Video footage posted on the Baza Telegram channel showed the aftermath of the incident.

In a statement, the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that he had ordered an increased presence of security forces to deal with the increasing number of terror attacks in the country.

“Our enemies will discover, again, that at moments of truth, the citizens of Israel stand united and unified, and back the actions of the IDF and the other security services to defend our country and our people”, the Prime Minister’s office tweeted yesterday.

PM Netanyahu: "Our enemies will discover, again, that at moments of truth, the citizens of Israel stand united and unified, and back the actions of the IDF and the other security services to defend our country and our people." pic.twitter.com/PrzEqfVDpp — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) April 6, 2023

Earlier today, two young sisters holding British citizenship were killed during an attack on a vehicle they were driving in Israel’s West Bank area. Their mother was also hurt in the incident and is said to be critically ill in a hospital.

