By Chris King • 07 April 2023 • 0:19
Body of 17-year-old boy missing since February located in Warwickshire quarry
A body believed to be that of 17-year-old Toby Burwell was discovered by police divers this Thursday, April 6, in Newbold Quarry, in Rugby. The teenager was reported missing from his home in Warwickshire on February 20.
Warwickshire Police confirmed that a body had been found. In a statement, a spokesperson said: “Formal identification has taken place and it is understood to be that of 17-year-old Toby Burwell, who has been missing for a number of weeks. His death is not currently being treated as suspicious, and a file will be prepared for the coroner”.
They continued: “Our thoughts remain with Toby’s family and friends at this incredibly difficult time. We would like to thank you all for continuing to respect their privacy”.
It was suggested by the police on March 29 that Toby had gone swimming in the quarry and never actually reappeared from the water. Specialised teams conducted a search in the deep waters that lasted more than one month.
Despite the extended search operation, a spokesperson for the force said that their divers had not found any evidence to prove that Toby “ever left the water, and there has been no positive sighting since”.
