Cadbury Crème Egg filling – Ingredients revealed!

At last, Easter is here and it’s your chance to savour the deliciousness of a Cadbury’s crème egg.

Chocolate on the outside and soft yummy fondant on the inside, what’s not to like?

Well, like many people you may just be wondering what that scrumptious goo inside the egg is actually made from.

Cadbury’s says it is fondant and the ingredients are sugar, milk, glucose, syrup, inverted sugar syrup, cocoa butter, vegetable fats, whey, and dried egg white…Mmm doesn’t sound quite so tasty!

Twitter users were quick to respond to Cadbury’s statement with one user commenting that “Cadbury Crème Egg actually contains egg…”

Another tweet said, “Life isn’t the same anymore when you realise the filling inside a Cadbury crème egg is just icing sugar.”

Others however were more forgiving with one tweet saying, “If I knew how to make the Cadbury crème egg filling, I would eat an entire bowl of it.”

Someone else came up with the original idea of a hollow chocolate bunny filled with “Cadbury crème egg filling.” Now that sounds good.

The original crème eggs were made by British chocolatier Fry’s in 1963, but they were renamed by Cadbury in 1971. The egg is made to resemble the inside of a soft-boiled egg. They are produced in the United Kingdom, the United States and Canada.

