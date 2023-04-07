Chaos expected over Easter at Port of Dover

By Julia Cameron • 07 April 2023 • 9:36

Photo by S Kozakiewicz at Shutterstock

Before the Easter weekend has even started queues are building up at the Port of Dover.

Ferry operator DFDS announced that the wait for passport checks yesterday was “approximately 90 minutes.”

Last weekend thousands of people were delayed when they were forced to wait for up to 14 hours with the delays being blamed on the extra checks and passport stamping being carried out since Brexit.

Passengers were warned to allow additional time to ensure they make their crossings. Entrance to the port is estimated at taking at least 60 minutes according to P&O Ferries.

In an attempt to avoid the chaos caused by queues last week, coach operators are being asked to change crossing dates from Good Friday to the day before and Saturday.

Transport Minister, Richard Holden told Sky News “Last weekend’s conditions at Dover were unacceptable.” He went on to say “ I don’t want to see kids on coaches or families in cars queueing up and waiting unnecessarily long periods of time.”

The RAC said 17m leisure trips by car are expected between Good Friday and Easter Monday with high congestion on main roads in the South-West of England and the home counties.

Delays are also expected elsewhere. Striking French air traffic controllers have caused delays to many flights. 20 flights were cancelled on Thursday by British Airways.

Train delays should also be expected. Euston station is closed over the bank holiday weekend and engineering works in other parts of the country will affect journey times.

Source: https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2023/apr/06/queues-dover-port-easter-weekend-travel-delays