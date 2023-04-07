Costa Blanca South NIBS: News in Brief from the Costa Blanca South region

By Betty Henderson • 07 April 2023 • 14:00

NIBS: Your weekly newsflash from the Costa Blanca South region Photo credit: shutterstock.com/ Alextihonovs

Fluttering funds

An Easter Fayre in support of the DEBRA ‘Butterfly Children’ charity was a total triumph, raising a total of €541.86 through its tombola, raffle, cakes, and donations. Organisers thanked all who contributed, and look forward to continuing to fundraise.

Morris mania

The Costa Blanca Morris Dancers, the only English Morris team in Spain are seeking new members! No experience is needed, just enthusiasm. The group meets on Fridays from 4-6pm at Plaza Florida, Pinar de Campoverde. Visit their Facebook for more information.

Furniture extravaganza

Danish furniture shop, JYSK opened its 111th Spanish shop in Orihuela last week with a grand opening ceremony which saw the local community show out in force. Visitors enjoyed a 75 per cent discount for the first week of shop opening.

Health spotlight

ADIEM, a foundation dedicated to helping people with mental health issues, is collaborating with the Alicante Association of Journalists to create an Alicante-based observatory to analyse the treatment of mental health in the media to improve understanding of mental health issues.

Gymnastics gala

Orihuela hosted an international gymnastics event over the weekend which saw gymnasts from across the world, including Olympic athletes, compete in several different categories. The Sedaví Municipal Sports Centre hosted the Rubén Orihuela Cup and exhibition on Saturday and Sunday.

Forgers foiled

Police in Torrevieja busted a ring of criminals in a document fraud case. The group of 19 fraudsters were apprehended by police for creating counterfeit documents under the Ukrainian refugee protection scheme which they illegally sold to people from other countries.