Filthy rich £45 GRAND a year job in London, but there’s something you should know…

By John Ensor • 07 April 2023 • 12:02

Filthy rich. Credit: John Gomez / Shutterstock.com.

There is a job that pays a handsome £45,000 a year, and applicants do not have to worry about having a degree, in fact, the only qualification needed is a strong stomach, writes The Independent, Friday, April 4.

It sounds too good to be true, but before any interested job-seekers sign the contract, it pays to take a closer look at the job description first.

Lucky applicants will be expected to patrol London’s Victorian sewer system and clear any blockages. While not the most glamorous of professions it can pay dividends for those brave enough to be stinking rich.

Thames Water Sewage project manager Nick Fox told The Independent, it’s not as bad as it sounds, ‘The smell is more like earthy compost.

‘It’s like being stood in a slightly brown stream, and not much higher than your ankles.’

Build-ups known as fatbergs infested with worms and flies are probably the worst thing that is encountered. They can be anything up to 100m long and often consist of wet wipes, oil, grease and other drain-blocking material.

The team leader went on, ‘The smell is pretty noxious. Even the most hardened sewer man has to hold his breath and fight off nausea.’

A 12-man team work nine-hour shifts, wearing disposable overalls, and on-site shower facilities ensure everyone goes home smelling of roses.

The sewers date back nearly 150 years which Nick describes as, ‘looking after one of the crown jewels of Victorian engineering. It’s almost up there with the Tube but no one really knows about it. Some of the brickwork is absolutely stunning.’

Despite the challenges, Fox loves his job. everyone looks out for each other and have fun.

Nick concludes, ‘you can’t be a shrinking violet. You’ve got to be able to take it on the chin and give it out fast. We all go out after work; it’s a nice feeling when you sit and relax and have a bit of banter with all the guys.’

