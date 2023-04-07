Harmony for horses: Easy Horse Care Rescue Centre gallops into music night

By Betty Henderson • 07 April 2023 • 11:00

Easy Horse Care Rescue Centre provides a peaceful sanctuary for abandoned and abused horses, ponies and donkeys. Photo credit: Easy Horse Care Rescue Centre (via Facebook)

GET ready for a night of entertainment and charity as Casa Contenta in Rojales gears up to host a fundraiser in aid of the Easy Horse Care Rescue Centre. The event promises to be a memorable one, with an exciting line-up of talented performers set to take the stage on Saturday, April 29 from 8pm until 11pm.

The event promises to be a night to remember with an impressive line-up of talented performers. Joop Zorn and the ‘People’s People’, a dynamic pop and rock band, will have the crowd up on their feet and dancing to their catchy tunes. Meanwhile, ‘It Takes Two’, a stunning vocal harmony duo will captivate the audience with their beautiful melodies.

Entry to the event is free, but guests are invited to join in a raffle with a variety of exciting prizes. All proceeds from the raffle will go directly to the Easy Horse Care Rescue Centre, ensuring that they can continue their vital work.

Guests will enjoy an evening of music while supporting the local charity’s mission of rescuing and rehabilitating abused, neglected and abandoned horses, ponies and donkeys, and advocating for better animal treatment in Spain.

The charity is also seeking passionate volunteers to help in providing a safe and loving sanctuary for rescued animals. Those interested can get in touch with Sue at 652021980.