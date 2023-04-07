By Anna Ellis • 07 April 2023 • 14:44

Highly awaited annual Ronda International Guitar Festival set to return. Image: Marcin Krzyzak / Shutterstock.com

The seventh edition of the festival will be held between June 6 and 10.

The event will feature renowned artists from Spain, Denmark, Italy, Croatia, Montenegro, France, Portugal and Albania offering different musical genres.

The festival strives to highlight the versatility and diversity of styles that the guitar embraces: classical, romantic, flamenco, jazz and contemporary.

Concerts will be performed at the Convento de Santo Domingo which is a unique space in the heart of the historical old town of Ronda.

Concerts will take place between Tuesday 6 and Saturday 10 June. Matinee shows begin at midday whilst the evening concerts will commence at 8:00.PM.

Tickets can be purchased online at rondaguitarfestival.com, the Tourist Office in the Plaza de Blas Infante or from the Santa Domingo Convent during festival days.

For more information head to the website rondaguitarfestival.com or call (+34) 660 280 720.

