Holy Shift: Spain sees decline in Catholicism as new spiritualities rise

By Betty Henderson • 07 April 2023 • 15:00

A strong Catholic identity is still present in many areas of Spain, including in Sevilla, where the city’s Semana Santa processions attract huge crowds. Photo credit: Hermandad del Baratillo (via Instagram)

SPAIN is traditionally associated with a strong Catholic identity, but recent reports show that Catholicism is on the decline in the nation. A report by the Ferrer i Guardia Foundation, released on Friday, April 7 revealed that a shift in religious attitudes is underway.

The report found that four out of ten Spaniards now consider themselves agnostic, atheist, or non-believers, while new spiritualities are on the rise. The trend towards atheism began during the transition to democracy after the end of the dictatorship in 1978.

Sociologist and Director of the foundation, Hungary Panadero, attributes the shift to Spain’s own history, where the imposition of a Catholicism during the dictatorship was followed by significant social and cultural changes.

The pandemic also appears to have contributed to the rise in non-belief, as people re-evaluated their moral and spiritual beliefs during a time of crisis. The younger generation appears to be leading this shift, with six out of ten people aged between 18 and 35 now saying that they do not believe in God.

However, the rise of non-belief does not necessarily mean a rejection of spirituality. Many Spaniards are turning to new spiritual practices and beliefs, as explained by anthropologist Mónica Cornejo. As Spain becomes increasingly diverse and open-minded, it is embracing new ways of understanding the world and our place in it. The news comes at a fascinating time as the religious festivals of Easter, Passover and Ramadan coincide in a rare overlap which only happens three times every century.